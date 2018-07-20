Lorraine Ramsey Bronner

Mrs. Bronner was born June 30, 1954 in Anderson, Indiana to the late John William Ramsey and Joann Ethel Keller Ramsey. She was one of three children born to this union.

Along with her parents, Lorraine was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Mildred Keller, whom she spent her summers with as a little girl; and her cousins, Rex and Joann Morris, Rita Zana and Judy Ramsey.

Lorraine was saved and baptized at the age of 16 in Anderson, Indiana, by the Rev. Elbert Wallace. She was a member of the West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon. Lorraine married Jim Bronner on Sept. 1, 1975. She and Jim were blessed with 42 years together and two daughters. Lorraine graduated from licensed practical nursing school in 1984 and critical care school in 1985. She worked for almost nine years in the intensive care and critical care units and also surgery at University Medical Center in Lebanon. Lorraine was also a renowned historian. She authored books on history and genealogy beginning in 1999.

On Monday, July 16, 2018 at the age of 64, Lorraine was called to her heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and loved ones.

Mrs. Lorraine Ethel Bronner is survived by her husband, Jim Bronner; daughters, Michele Smith, and husband, Ed, Tina Haskin; grandchildren, Julia Sircy and husband, Jeremy, Zachary Haskin, Chelsea, Logan, Haleigh Grace Smith; great-grandchild, Gabriel Sircy; brothers, Larry Ramsey, William Lewis Ramsey; and cousins, Jim Zana and Sean Zana.

Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-666-2189, alexanderfh.com.

