James Thomas Nix

Mr. Nix, age 76, of Watertown, died Thursday evening, July 19, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born Aug. 17, 1941, Tom was the son of the late S.T. and Mildred Snow Nix and was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Snow Nix.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of Watertown High School and retired from Robertshaw Lux Time after 25-plus years. He was a member of the Watertown Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and song leader. Tom was a Watertown city alderman in his third term.

He is survived by his wife, Emily McKinney Nix; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nix, both of Watertown; nephews, Samuel Mark (Lynna) Nix, of Watertown, John Robert Nix, of Florence, Alabama; great-nieces, Meaghan, Mikayla and Miranda Nix; and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watertown Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Jones Hill Cemetery.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

