Rashad ‘Ziggy’ D. Seay Jr.

He was preceded in death by his cousin/sister, Insatiable C’Asia Patton; grandmother, Renae Odom; friend/brother, Ethan Dothan; and a special cousin, Tylan Winfree.

Survivors include his biological mother, Shelcha (Van Weir) R. Seay; father, Rashad D. (Breanca) Seay Sr.; daughter, Ayva R. Seay (Ayva’s mother, Lindsey Rockensock); four brothers, LaRontez Jennings, Heaven Seay; cousin/brother, Montorie Patton, Laderick Ransaw; three sisters Chelsha Odom, Lashanique Odom, Ladereka Ransaw; grandparents, Hugh Wayne (Hazel) Seay, Ricky (Evelyn) Finn; devoted grandmother who raised him, Minnie McReynolds; two aunts, Brandy K. Patton, Raetisha McReynolds; four uncles, Robert McReynolds Jr., Tony A. Odom, Malcom Manier, Tony Carver; eight great-aunts, Shatena Cowan, Diana Cowan, Elizabeth Richardson, Theresa (Richard) Sewell, Martha P. Seay, Theresa Turner, Jackie Odom, Jean Seay; eight great-uncles, Robert E. Cowan, David Cowan, LenRossi Cowan, John R. Odom, Carmacial Odom, Sandy Seay, Jerry Seay, Ricky Seay; two nephews, Brayden and Chavey; favorite teacher, Stephanie Bost; special adult friends, Melissa Dalton, Goldie Oldham; special friends, Tyler Puckett, Eric Stovall; and many other relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

