Myrna B. Harrell

Mrs. Harrell, age 77, passed away Tuesday July 17, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her father, John D. Belk Sr.; mother, Mary P. Ward; stepfather, Phillip O. Ward Jr.; husband, Thomas D. Harrell; numerous aunts and uncles; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Belk and Carolyn Ward.

She is survived by her daughter, Lyn Eatherly, and her husband, Gregg Eatherly; Myrna's grandson, Edward D. Eatherly, and his wife, Valini; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Wynn; Myrna's other granddaughter, Meagan Highfill, and her husband, Chase; and great-granddaughter, Adellyn Rae.

She is also survived by her daughter, Whitney P. Cook, and her husband, Trey; Myrna's grandson, Jacob Cook, and his wife, Haley; her brothers, John D. Belk "Bud" Jr., Marvin Landon "Lanny" Ward, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Ward; her sister, Dee Chasse, her husband, Charles; and numerous other loving family members.

Mrs. Harrell was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a marketing executive with BB&T Insurance Co.

Active pallbearers will be Jacob Cook, Trey Cook, Edward Eatherly, Chase Highfill, Chas Chasse, Jake Armstrong, Brandon Armstrong and Miller Armstrong.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

