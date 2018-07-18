Mother Mary Alice Puckett, age 94, passed away July 17, 2018 at her residence.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters, Christine (Sam) Green, of Franklin, Hattie Puckett, of Mount Vernon, Ohio; sons, Willie T. Morgan, of Nashville, Donald Morgan, of Mt. Juliet, Ronald (Renee) Morgan, of Mt. Juliet, James (Eriko) Puckett Jr., of Mt. Juliet, Terry (Donna) Puckett, of Nashville; and brother-in-law, Thomas Williams. She was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.