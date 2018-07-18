Edna Rovene Belcher Brumley

Rovene Belcher Brumley passed away July 17, 2018 at age 77.

Please make memorial donations in her name to SCAN at 105 E. High St., Lebanon, TN 37087 and/or the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Mrs. Brumley worked in many careers in her life but may be most remembered as a tax preparer.

She is survived by her children, David Belcher, Tammie (Clayton) Hulse, Penny (James) Trisdale; grandchildren, Doug (Tara) Hulse, Kisha (James) Flora, Jimmy Hulse, Shane (Stephanie) Neely, Wynde (David) White, Melanie (Steven) Young, Allison Trisdale; eight great-grandchildren; stepmom, Pauline Sanders; sister, Lou (Jim) Cannon; brother, Tom Sanders; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Belcher; parents, Douglas and Mattie Lou Sanders; and sisters, Nettie Ruth and Jessie Nell.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

