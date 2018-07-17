Raymond R. Baines

Mr. Baines passed away July 17, 2018 at age 68.

Pallbearers will be Austin Barrett, Bengie Oldham, Tony Reynolds, Don Baines, Thomas Baines, Nash Verges, Scott Worley and Ashtan Dickens. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Reynolds and Ray Baines.

Mr. Baines was a loving caring husband, father and grandfather and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He retired from Perma Pipe on July 3, 2013 after 38 years with the company. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jenny L. Montgomery Baines; daughters, Christy Davis, Tracy (Bengie) Oldham; grandchildren, Austin Hunter (Lana) Barrett, Maleigha Jade Oldham, Ali Nichole Davis, Ashtan Drake Dickens; great-grandson, Levi Hunter Barrett; siblings, Thomas (Beverly) Baines, Diana Reynolds, Don (Mary) Baines, Jeanette Reed, Pam Thompson, Joyce Moss, Ted (Debbie) Graves, Jim (Linda) Graves; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Alma Baines; stepmother, Sadie Baines; sisters, Mary Ruth Worley, Faye Graves; brothers-in-law, Bill Worley, Tommy Reed; and nephews, Doug Graves, Todd Brown and Ronnie Worley.

The family extends their special thanks to Dr. Kehinde, Dr. Peyton, Dr. Joseph and the nurses on floors 1 and 2 of Tennova.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

