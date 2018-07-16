Melvin Earl Holland

Mr. Holland, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away July 15, 2018.

He was born March 18, 1927 in Beech Grove, Arkansas, the son of the late Jesse and Dollie Williams Ballard. Both of his parents died when he was a small boy. He was raised by the Holland family in Lavergne and later by Mr. and Mrs. Ed Jackson in the Leeville community.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, J.L. and Mary Alice Ballard.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving as a military policeman. He retired from AVCO/Textron with 37 years of service and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the American Legion and the Leeville United Methodist Church, where he served the church in many capacities, including treasurer and Sunday school superintendent.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Naomie Smith Holland; son and daughter-in-law, Edward Earl and Julie Shelton Holland; and grandson, Jackson Edward Holland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leeville United Methodist Church.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

