Connie Faye Reed

Connie Reed passed away July 10, 2018 at age 61.

Ms. Reed was a peacemaker who especially loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jessica (Chris) Pitmon, Jennifer (Miguel) Lynn, Jason (Jessie) Hawkins; grandchildren, Kassidy, Kaydence, Kiley, Jaysun, Ali, Mia, Eric, Zamar, Ja’Meshea; and siblings, Linda Huff, Mark Scott and Terry (Sarah) Bacon.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

