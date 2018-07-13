Betty Jo Young-Mitchell, age 65, passed away July 9, 2018 at Skyline Medical Center.

She is survived by her devoted son, Alexander Mitchell; loving mother, Lee Oper Young; sisters, Frankie Reed, Ree Olar Young; brothers, Jerome (Darlene) Young, Al Lee (Sabrina) Young; devoted aunt, JoAnna Hellum; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

