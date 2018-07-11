Ray ‘Dean’ Batey

Mr. Batey passed from this life Monday, July 9, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.

Dean was born Jan. 20, 1960 to the late Billy and Wilma Batey. He was a lineman for Duck River Electric Co. for many years and started as a lineman at the age of 18. He loved fishing, hunting, riding four-wheelers, darts and hanging out with his friends. Dean had a love for University of Tennessee football and Predators hockey. He was known as a loving husband and friend, and he opened his home and heart to many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cindee Lee Batey; stepson, Heith Auman; stepdaughters, Caytee Cline, Ashlee Klumper; brothers, Billy “Punk” Batey, Joe Batey, both of Watertown, and sister, Joyce “Sissy” Cozart, of Statesville; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends.

The family requests that you wear your orange and white in honor of Dean’s love for the University of Tennessee.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

