logo

Obituary

Paul Edward Lindquist

Staff Reports • Jul 11, 2018 at 11:24 AM

Visitation for Mr. Lindquist will be held Thursday, July 12 from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, July 13 from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will officiate the services.

Mr. Lindquist, age 67, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018. 

He was preceded in death by his parents. 

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Latricia Lindquist; son, Paul Edward (Victoria) Lindquist; daughter, Karrie Smith; grandchildren, Joze, Colton, Austin and Dylan Lindquist, Jada Smith; sisters, Laura Martin, Mary Alice Lindquist; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Lindquist was an irrigation contractor with Clearwater Services.

Active pallbearers will be Conrad Scott, Tim Scott, Mark Scott, Eric Scott, Shawn Scott, Ryan Martin, Colton Lindquist, Austin Lindquist and Dylan Lindquist.   Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos