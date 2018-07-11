Paul Edward Lindquist

Mr. Lindquist, age 67, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Latricia Lindquist; son, Paul Edward (Victoria) Lindquist; daughter, Karrie Smith; grandchildren, Joze, Colton, Austin and Dylan Lindquist, Jada Smith; sisters, Laura Martin, Mary Alice Lindquist; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Lindquist was an irrigation contractor with Clearwater Services.

Active pallbearers will be Conrad Scott, Tim Scott, Mark Scott, Eric Scott, Shawn Scott, Ryan Martin, Colton Lindquist, Austin Lindquist and Dylan Lindquist. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.