JoAnn Jennings Stewart

JoAnn Stewart passed away July 10, 2018 at age 86.

Mrs. Stewart worked as a secretary in the hospitality industry and was a member of Donelson Fellowship Church. She loved to play the piano and sing gospel music.

Mrs. Stewart is preceded in death by her husband, John Calvin “Pete” Stewart; parents, Early Erby and Ella Mae Hobbs Jennings; brothers, Wallace Jennings, Kenneth Jennings, Harold Jennings; and sisters, Barbara Jennings Johnson and Sara Wilma Jennings.

She is survived by her children, Sheree (Ted) Griffin, Kim Stanfield, Blake Stewart; grandchildren, John Griffin, Marcie Selby, Grey Stanfield; great-grandchildren, Avery Griffin, Sloane Griffin, Katherine Selby; and sister, Joy Jennings Phillips.

Please make memorial donations in her name to Donelson Fellowship Church at 3210 McGavock Pike, Nashville TN 37214.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

