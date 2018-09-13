Country star Gretchen Wilson to make charitable contribution after arrest at Bradley Airport

Wilson, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with breach of peace last month. She appeared in Superior Court in Enfield Thursday, where the charge was nulled. It will be dismissed in 13 months. The donation will go to the state's criminal injuries compensation fund.

According to the state police, troopers were dispatched to a plane's portable bridge about 7:20 p.m. after a call about a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. Wilson had been causing problems related to a passenger in a plane bathroom, according to Trooper Kelly Grant.

"While interviewing the accused on the jetway, she became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance," police said in a report. Wilson was taken into custody and later posted $1,000 bail.

Prosecutor Ed Azzaro said during Thursday's hearing that no troopers were injured in the "unfortunate incident."

After the hearing, Wilson told reporters that the incident was a "trying experience."

"I'm a person like everyone else and we've all had bad days," she said. "It's just that celebrities are targeted when they have one."

Wilson said her first trip to Connecticut was for a performance.

"The show that I had here was beautiful," she said. "The people here are amazing."

Wilson won a Grammy for her 2004 country hit, "Redneck Woman." The Illinois native also is known for her No. 1 albums, "All Jacked Up" and "One of the Boys," according to The Boot, a country music news website.

Her other albums include "Here for the Party" and "Ready to Get Rowdy."

— David Owens, The Hartford Courant