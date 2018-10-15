The Lebanon Democrat to launch long-awaited new website

Nearly two years in the making, readers should find the new lebanondemocrat.com to be easier to use at launch with new and updated features to be added in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to roll out a new-and-improved lebanondemocrat.com for our digital audience,” said Democrat editor Jared Felkins. “Our web design team has worked tirelessly to provide us with a sleek and updated platform to showcase our award-winning content. It’s almost like trading in our clunky Cadillac for a shiny new sports car.”

Easier to read across devices

Along with a brand new web site design, the new lebanondemocrat.com will feature updated text across the site to be bigger, cleaner and easier to read. Readers will also find a better experience on any device. The stories readers enjoy are even more enjoyable to read and share.

Easier to comment

Conversations are at the heart of the community. The new lebanondemocrat.com will make it even easier for readers to be part of the story and share their thoughts and opinions.

Faster and more secure website

The new lebanondemocrat.com will feature upgraded website server systems, bringing readers the news they love faster than ever before, and on any device. Additionally, security to every part of the site is enhanced to ensure the stories readers enjoy and their information will be safe and sound.

A better way to manage accounts

The new lebanondemocrat.com will introduce better ways for readers to manage their accounts and information. Soon, readers will be able to log in, comment, manage email newsletters and even manage subscriptions – all with one easy-to-use and secure account.

“And we’re just getting started,” Felkins said. “In the coming weeks, we plan to add more great features to make lebanondemocrat.com even better. We hope you enjoy Wilson County’s only daily source for news and information on its new-and-improved website.”