Sherry’s Run announces road closures for 15th-annual run

“We are able to assist hundreds of cancer patients and their families right here in this community every year,” Jasper said. “This would never be possible without the incredible support we receive from churches, businesses and individuals who believe in helping their neighbors.

“We are making every effort for residents and businesses to plan ahead for this great event. You may even notice that we posted yard signs at each intersection along the race route several weeks in advance to notify those living in this area.”

Jasper said most road closures and detours along the routes will be in effect race day between 6-11 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., police and event personnel will implement a soft closure along the entire racecourse. The race will begin at 8 a.m., and streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed. Streets along the earlier miles of the route will open earlier than roads along the end of the route.

“Please review the road closure grid and Sherry’s Run 5K course map on our website at sherrysrun.org for detailed information,” Jasper said. “Residents and businesses located near the race course are urged to plan ahead and be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes.

“We have contacted the residents affected by the specific street closures and want to publicly thank them for their understanding and support. The folks at Lebanon Public Safety have been a great help to us. We thank them for their help with event day logistics and for allowing us to close certain streets in town to accommodate this event.”

The Sherry’s Run 5K course, which will begin at the Sherry’s Run event site 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will head east on West Main Street, travel north on North Greenwood Street, pass the historic Woolen Mills to Baddour Parkway, then head west on Baddour Parkway to North Castle Heights Avenue and travel south to Hill Street. At Hill Street, walkers may choose to continue on North Castle Heights Avenue and return to the Sherry’s Run event site or continue on the racecourse onto Hill Street. Runners, on the other hand, will turn left onto Hill Street, travel east again to North Greenwood Street, then south to West Main Street, where they will travel west and return to the runners finish line at the Sherry’s Run event site. Participant may refer to the Sherry’s Run 5K course map at sherrysrun.org for specific information.

“Sherry’s Run is one of Wilson County’s largest events. We are honored that the event has been so successful and are very excited about the future,” said Jasper.

Registration is open for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk scheduled for Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Visit sherrysrun.org to sign up.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.