Team up with Sherry’s Run to give hope

Maybe it means belonging to a group. Or, maybe it means becoming a part of something bigger than self. For the teams that participate in Sherry’s Run, it is all of this and more. When a team is formed or joined to participate in the annual event, they give hope to their neighbors fighting cancer and their families.

Sherry’s Run would not be what it is without its teams.

“Being a part of a team is a great way to make a difference in our community. Even though the actual event lasts only a couple of hours, the spirit of hope lasts all year long.”, said Ashlee Chance, Sherry’s Run teams committee chair.

Chance’s team of volunteers is here to help make the teams of runners and walkers more successful.

Anyone who thinks of forming a team to help Give Hope is encouraged come find out more at spirit nights scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. Registration forms will be available for those who are unable to register online.

“We will also hand out posters and be available to answer any questions you might have about organizing your team,” Chance said.

Anyone unable to attend a spirit night and needs more information about teams may contact Chance at [email protected] or 615-476-3844.

“I am so moved each year seeing the passion shown by our teams as they participate because of someone special in their lives,” Chance said. “I can promise that you will not regret the decision to be a part of a team – it changes you for the better.”

Team captains may register their team name online at sherrysrun.org. Team members will be able to simply pick a team name from a dropdown menu. As soon as a team member registers, an email will be sent.

The T-shirt competition has been a highlight of Sherry’s Run for several years and is a great way to bring a team together. Again, all teams will have an opportunity to showcase their creativity by creating a unique design on a team’s T-shirt to enter it in the team T-shirt contest.

The T-shirts will be on display at the event site for everyone to see, and the winning team will be announced at the event. Remember, the winner is chosen based on donations made at the event site, so be sure to remind friends, family and co-workers to “vote” for a T-shirt. Visit sherrysrun.org/the-race/teams for more information.

“There are so many fun and easy ways to get your friends and family in on the blessing of helping others,” Chance said. “Many teams in the past have raised money through a variety of events such as bake sales, office decorating contests, turning school sporting events lime-green and Sherry’s Run T-shirt days. Be inspired by the creative ways other supporters are raising money or develop a fundraiser that reflects your personality.”

To get started:

• register participants and a team name at sherrysrun.org and click the register button. There is no additional charge to register online.

• paint the town green with lime-green bows.

• check out the teams section at sherrysrun.org for more information and fundraising ideas to share with the team.

• spirit nights are open to everyone. Green bows will be available to purchase at each spirit night, so pick some up and help paint the town green. There will also be Sherry’s Run retail items available to purchase so come ready to shop for Sherry’s Run. Everyone who attends a spirit night and registers on site or buys a green bow or a retail item will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

• be sure to visit sherrysrun.org, like Sherry’s Run on Facebook and follow it

on Twitter and Instagram for all of the latest updates.

Registration is open for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk on Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.