Miss Wildcat celebrates beauty, humanitarianism

It’s an annual fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects and helps buy crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair. This year, the contestants donated more than 3,500 food items to the Wilson County Community Help Center.

In addition to the pageant queens, a humanitarian queen was crowned in each age category for the most food items collected.

One of the Miss Wildcat judges, USA National Miss Missouri Paige Seidel delivered the more than 3,500 items collected at the pageant to the Wilson County Community Help Center. Director Ben Spicer accepted the donations.

Miss Wildcat Queens

• Ella Grace Garvin, of Lebanon, 0-23 months old, Pageant Queen

• Adalyn Lawrence, of Murfreesboro, 24-35 months old, Pageant Queen

• Kenlee Lyda, of Hinson, 3-4 years old, Pageant and Humanitarian Queen

• Emmalyn Smith, of Mt. Pleasant, 5-6 years old, Pageant Queen

• Taylor Thompson, of Tullahoma, 9-10 years old, Pageant Queen

• Ansley Isabella Green, of Lebanon,11-13 years old, Pageant Queen

• Mattie Isabelle Ray, of Lebanon, 14-16 years old, Pageant Queen

• Olivia Teague, of Lebanon, 17-21 years old, Pageant Queen

• Jacquelyn McWhirter, of Lebanon, 22-35 years old, Pageant and Humanitarian Queen

• Aaliyah Black, of Antioch, 5-6 years old, Humanitarian Queen

• Addysyn Spangler, of Hartsville, 7-8 years old, Overall Humanitarian Queen

• Kayla Shepherd, of Quebec, 9-10 years old, Humanitarian Queen

• Jesse Tucker Vaughn, of Readyville, 11-13 years old, Humanitarian Queen

• Alexis Atnip, of Smithville, 14-16 years old, Humanitarian Queen

• Calliann Smith, of Mt. Pleasant, 7-8 years old, Pageant Queen

For more information, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or [email protected] or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.