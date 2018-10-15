Letter to the Editor: Blackburn shows no support for animal welfare

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn has enjoyed her time in Washington, D.C. for almost two decades and to say, during her time in Congress, she’s been an enemy to all animals, including companion animals, is an understatement.

While it is evident citizens of Tennessee value their wildlife, livestock and companion animals, Blackburn has consistently shown her disregard for strengthening protection of animal welfare efforts. For instance, she opposed the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act, that luckily passed and enacted federal policies to protect pets and the people who care about them in natural disasters. By voting against this piece of legislation, she failed to understand the importance people place on their pets – and some were willing to lose their lives so as not to abandon their pets.

Blackburn does not put the wishes of Tennesseans first; she puts dark money and special interests first. I hope Tennesseans will vote to show her the doorway back home Nov. 6. It is time for new blood in Washington, D.C.”

Marty Irby

Executive Director, Animal Wellness Action

Past President, Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ and Exhibitors’ Association

Washington, D.C.