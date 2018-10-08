Letter to the Editor: Don’t send me your junk mail, Wilson County

Seventy thousand dollars will be spent on junk mail all because Wilson County and the school board cannot understand the little word, “no.” We have already said no three times to increase the sales tax. The state has been gradually decreasing the sales tax for Tennessee citizens. However, Wilson County sees it as a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

I suggest there are other ways to raise money. First, stop building houses in every cow pasture. More houses, more kids, more traffic, more crime, everything increases.

My second suggestion is increase the impact fees, if lawful. I recently read the houses and lots built in the cow pasture next to Mt. Juliet High School are selling for $600,000. Anyone purchasing a house at that price can certainly pay a higher impact fee.

You cannot spend every penny available. Does Wilson County have any kind of an emergency fund or a savings account? Seems to me someone needs a course in financial management.

Do not send me your junk mail. I can tell you now I will vote, and I will vote no. Seventy thousand dollars is almost my total income for three years. What a waste. That amount could purchase body cameras for the police.

Fran G. Nichols

Lebanon