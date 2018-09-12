Letter to the Editor: Pray for America

I wrote a letter to the editor shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy of the Twin Towers. I remember thinking back then how safe I felt in the days that followed. Why? Simply put, we were united as a nation.

I remember the humility of our hearts as we came together to help and encourage our fellowman. It was a time when we remembered we have a higher power, and He was God. Signs were posted that read, “God bless America” on businesses out front as I drove down the main streets of Lebanon and other towns. Some said, “Pray for America.”

Tuesday, we remembered the tragedy. I hope we also remember how our hearts were full of compassion toward our neighbor. People who were strangers were hugging and crying together as to comfort each other. Political sides and race were not a factor. People were restoring relationships that had been broken. What was important then is still important today. Forgiveness is a huge healing tool that we have all been given the right to choose. I even heard back then on a talk show that many marriages were restored. Seems all pettiness has no place in us when we are heartbroken and humbled through tragedies.

I hate tragedies. They are fearful. But they also bring people together and search the heart. It is my prayer we all live each day cherishing each other. We just never know when that day will come when we will wait too late to make things right. We can do it today.

I still pray for God’s hand on America in spite of our flaws. We still need Him.

Elaine Mount

Lebanon