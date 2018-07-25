Letter to the Editor: Leave the trees at Don Fox Park alone

Don Fox Park is one of the most beautiful, charming and “park-iest” parks I’ve ever seen. I use it to exercise three to four times per week for the past four years. During that time, the park staff is continually cutting down the big beautiful trees in the park. I spoke to a group of several park workers the other day after I noticed they cut down three of the beautiful trees and asked them why they continued to cut down those trees. They offered flimsy reasons, in my view, and I told them that eventually they would think of reasons to cut down all of them in our park.

In my view, this massacre of our park trees has to stop. After all, this is our park, and all of us enjoy the trees. How can this community allow park workers to determine when our trees are to be cut down in our park? The city of Lebanon needs a volunteer arborist to determine when the trees are to be removed in the park and/or what needs to be done to save them, not disinterested park workers who think only of how much they have to clean up after our trees after a storm or during the fall.

C. Landon Thompson

Lebanon