Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your support of natural fiber

On behalf of the Alpaca Owners Association Natural Fiber Extravaganza sponsored by Long Hollow Suri Alpacas and New Era Fiber, I would like to thank Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, state Commissioner of Agriculture Jai Templeton, Department of Agriculture Middle Tennessee regional coordinator of public affairs Boyd Barker, show sponsors Karl and Jan Heinrich with Long Hollow Suri Alpaca and New Era Fiber in Gallatin, our dedicated volunteers and the citizens of Lebanon for their support and help in making this event a success.

On July 13-15, the community turned out to enjoy visiting with dozens of vendors selling natural products, enjoy a fashion show featuring products made from luxurious alpaca fleece, join our free yoga with alpacas class and to snap a free alpaca selfie. This was our inaugural year for the national event, and it took place at the Wilson County Expo Center.

The goal of the show was to promote natural fibers and increase awareness about the North American alpaca industry. The event was a great success, and we hope all participating enjoyed it as much as we did.

The largest alpaca fleece competition in the U.S. took place at the Natural Fiber Extravaganza, and more than 600 fleeces were entered from throughout the U.S. and Canada. One of our judges said the fleeces judged this year showed a whole new level, and she saw fleeces that are going to be the type that changes the industry.

Attendees came from throughout North America and Peru to participate in educational seminars and hands-on workshops to learn more about the natural fiber and alpaca industries. We are so pleased with the hospitality of all who welcomed the Alpaca Owners Association and its members to the area for our Natural Fiber Extravaganza. We look forward to coming back next year.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.

Bud Synhorst

Executive Director

Alpaca Owners Association