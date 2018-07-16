Letter to the Editor: Employees shouldn’t also run for county elected office

Four years ago I wrote to make people aware of the employment of certain candidates by the Wilson County government who are also running for elected office. Isn’t that sort of like being your boss’ boss?

The voters of District 8 should be aware that, like so many other candidates for the Wilson County Commission, Kevin Costley is an employee of Wilson County government. It seems to be a common practice in Wilson County to attempt to stack the commission with people who actually either directly work for the county government or whose spouse, father or mother, son or daughter work for the county government. Note the following candidates, Cyndi Bannach, Terry Scruggs, Kevin Costley, Tommy Jones, Gary Keith, Wendell Marlow, Justin Smith and Kristi Galligan. All are employees, ignoring additional candidates who have relatives who work for and are retired status in Wilson County.

Isn’t this sort of like letting the inmates run the asylum or letting a player coach the team? How would that work out for us?

The effect of voting county employees into office on the county commission is the creation of an incredible conflict of interest. How can a commissioner vote on legislation that would increase or decrease the pay of his or her wife, husband, son, daughter, or mother? How can they faithfully execute the duties of their office if by doing so they would have to decrease the budget of his or her department, jeopardize their own job or that of a family member, friend or fellow worker or that could have a profound effect on their own daily employment and work environment or that of a family member or fellow co-worker?

Consider being the supervisor of someone who could vote to fire you. How can anyone in the workplace trust that you will treat them equally and fairly when one among them is not equal? The commission who works beside them Monday through Friday also is their boss’ boss. What could possibly go wrong in that arrangement?

This is what is going on in this county on a grand scale. Costley is just another candidate who has a personal conflict of interest. That personal conflict of interest would exist constantly throughout his potential term in office.

Is it legal for employees to also be commissioners in the same government? Yes. Is it right? You decide. Could you supervise your own boss? Isn’t that what is called a paradox? Isn’t that like being your own grandfather?

Voters in District 8 can avoid this conflict by voting for Frank Bush who has served you objectively and faithfully for 12 years. Frank has no conflict of interest and is the only fair choice you have. Vote Frank Bush for District 8.

John Bell

Mt. Juliet