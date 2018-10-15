Ex-deputy sentenced for sex crimes that involved minor

The victim, now 18-years-old, testified in Judge John Wootten Jr.’s courtroom, along with her mother, father and grandmother.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink issued a statement that expressed gratitude for all the work done to secure the conviction.

“The district attorney’s office is grateful for the thorough and professional investigation completed by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation consisted of interviews, as well as highly technical cellphone analysis. The Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon facilitated by conducting forensic interviews in this case,” Swink said.

Patton was originally arrested in September 2016, when he admitted he had physical contact, as well as exchanged explicit photos, with the victim.

Patton was initially charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual battery by an authority figure and 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, but some of those charges were reduced in the plea deal. The charges stem from incidents that happened in late 2015 at Patton’s home when he was off duty.

Patton agreed to all the facts laid out by Swink and the details of the plea agreement in August. He was released on bond until Friday when he was sentenced.