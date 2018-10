An officer arrested Charles Guin, 40, of Selma, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning after Guin’s car broke down when he asked to be dropped off at Walmart.

At about 2 p.m., the department received a delayed notification Guin was wanted by Pine Level, North Carolina police.

Officers searched for Guin at Walmart, and he was found walking through the parking lot. Guin was arrested and taken to the Wilson County Jail, where he awaits extradition to North Carolina.