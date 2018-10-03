Wilson County assists in manhunt

Wallace is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office for one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated robbery and one count of especially aggravated burglary.

Wallace is also wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft of property. The TBI advised the public that Wallace should be considered dangerous and asked anyone with information on Kirby to contact law enforcement immediately.

Wallace was added to the TBI's top 10 most wanted list. A reward of up to $2,500 was offered for information that leads to his arrest.