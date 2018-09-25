Mt. Juliet police talk community engagement

Hambrick opened the presentation and discussed the challenges in policing a community that is predominantly comprised of good people, while making sure they contain the bad and take pre-emptive action before the bad can take root.

“We are certainly blessed to serve the Mt. Juliet community. We’re blessed in this field of law enforcement that we’ve been called to even though we face significant challenges in our country. When we talk about the opioid epidemic or the sex trafficking epidemic or all of the youth crimes that you see on a daily basis now. These are things that we’re dealing with, and we have been asked to be not only patrolmen, but also counselors, social workers, everything,” Hambrick said.

“So one thing I tell my officers is the criminal element is 1-2 percent of the population, and make no mistake about it, we’re out to get them,” Hambrick said. “But my policing philosophy is how do we successfully engage and connect with the 98 percent of people like yourselves, those law-abiding citizens and business leaders and the leaders of our community?”

Chandler gave a presentation on how to build community relationships in an always-connected world, which addressed the challenges of policing and community engagement in the era of social media.

Chandler outlined engagement opportunities such as popsicle patrol or chief on the beat, where officers provide food or frozen popsicles to children and adults of low-income neighborhoods; breakfast with students, where officers go into middle schools and have breakfast with students before the school day starts; Active-shooter awareness, where officers go into businesses and churches and talk about how to build a plan of how to respond to an active shooter situation.

Other outreach programs include women’s self defense courses, Coffee with a Cop, handgun safety courses, citizens’ police academies, National Night Out Against Crime and police department open house.

Chandler said some of the tactics offer a way to build connections with communities that are typically lower income and therefore typically higher in crime.

“Every opportunity that we have with someone is an opportunity to build a relationship,” Chandler said.

Chandler spoke about the value and unique challenges to address and engage the community through social media, especially with the use of live video from platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“In today’s times social media has really advanced the way that law enforcement communicates with the public,” Chandler said. “There’s more pros with social media than cons.

“Last week I did a live video about car burglaries that we’ve had happening. Teen crime out of Nashville is affecting all suburban communities surrounding Nashville. We have to have a conversation with our community and educate them about what is happening, and with live video, the public can type questions, and I can answer them. So we get that two-way conversation, and it allows more engagement.”

Chandler also said Mt. Juliet police has the funding in this year’s budget to replace all of of its in-car cameras, digital evidence management and technology infrastructure. That infrastructure will be able to support new body cameras that the department hopes will be introduced next year if it can be covered in the next budget.

Chandler said the public may start to see changes in the uniforms of officers on the street as outer-carry bulletproof vests begin to be used as opposed to vests that are worn under the uniform. Chandler said uniforms are constantly changing and improving to help officers to move and carry equipment more efficiently and comfortably throughout their day without sacrificing safety.

Chandler also spoke about Mt. Juliet police’s expanding force. He said five new officers were added to the force Sept. 17, and three more officers will be added to the force soon.