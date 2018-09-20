Lebanon police charge car burglary suspect

Sgt. P.J. Hardy said several vehicles were burglarized overnight Sept. 19, and after footage from a residential security system was posted on social media, detectives were contacted with the suspect’s identity.

Hardy said more charges may be filed against Thompson as they continue to investigate the incidents, as well as others in the area.

Hardy said there was an increase in vehicle burglaries, and officers have combatted the burglaries with more targeted patrols, especially at night. He also emphasized vehicles should remain locked and valuables should never be left in plain sight, especially personal firearms, which should never be left unsecured in a vehicle.