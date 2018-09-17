Student assaults aide on school bus

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the incident happened at 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Karen Drive and Lebanon Road.

Moore said the boy was a special needs student who possibly became agitated because he noticed another student’s wheelchair restraints were not secure.

According to Moore, the student then hit the bus aide in the face and broke the aide’s glasses. The aide suffered minor injuries.

Moore said a deputy went to where the bus was stopped and took the student to another location where the deputy met with the student’s caseworker about the incident.

In an unrelated incident Monday afternoon, a school bus was involved in a wreck with another vehicle at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Moore said no students were on the bus when the wreck happened, and no injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was not immediately available.