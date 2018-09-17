UPDATE: Sheriff’s detectives identify shooting victims

The bodies of Freeman Fisher Coles, 73, and Richard David Harris, 52, were found at the trailer park when deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. after a 911 call came in to report shots were fired. A deputy saw a witness kneeling beside a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, later identified as Harris.

The deputy questioned the witness to see if anyone else was injured, and the witness pointed toward another victim, identified as Coles, who was bleeding from several gunshot wounds.

The deputy tried to revive the victims until Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics arrived.

Detectives recovered guns from the scene, and they believe both men shot each other after civil dispute that took place on Monday morning.

Detectives said the investigation remains open.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.

Breaking News

With The Lebanon Democrat’s breaking news email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest news and information sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.