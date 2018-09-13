Lebanon SWAT team saves suicidal man

Vincent Hawkins, 29, has previous incidents of suicide threats on his record.

According to Sgt. P.J. Hardy, Hawkins answered the door when the first responding officers arrived, but abruptly shut it and threatened to shoot any officer who entered. Officers then attempted to call Hawkins out, but he would not respond.

“Our SWAT team was called out to the scene and deployed the use of a robot to breach the door,” Hardy said in a release.

SWAT members found Hawkins alive but unresponsive on the floor of the room. SWAT members provided medical assistance, and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment.