Car thieves outrun police

A Mt. Juliet police officer spotted a stolen vehicle at about midnight in the Century of Providence apartment complex. The vehicle – a dark-colored Chevrolet Cobalt – was later found abandoned. Officers did not find the occupants.

Metro-Nashville police relayed the vehicle description to Mt. Juliet police after an armed robbery in Antioch.

“I’m grateful that our officers spotted the suspects prior to them being able to commit a serious crime in our city. It is obvious that they were dangerous individuals,” said Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick. “Criminals do not recognize the invisible city limit lines, and it is important for all of us to stay vigilant, especially late at night when the majority of these crimes are being committed by armed teenagers across the Metro-Nashville region.”

The department continues to meet and share information with surrounding police departments, including Metro-Nashville police, about the recent trend. Residents are always urged to report suspicious activity, lock their cars, remove any valuables and be mindful of their surroundings late at night and into the early morning hours.

Anyone with any information about the crime is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or at mjpd.org.