Police investigate burglary at the Jewelers

According to police, an unidentified suspect broke out the glass front door at about 1:15 a.m. at the Jewelers at 1501 W. Main St. in Lebanon. When inside the store, the suspect broke several glass cases and stole several pieces of jewelry, the value of which was undisclosed.

Video surveillance showed the suspect wore a hoodie, gloves and a bandana over his or her face.

The Jewelers and its owner, Shawn Smith, are known for high-end jewelry, many of which are handmade by Smith himself.

“Anyone who knows our store knows we are very proactive when it comes to security,” Smith told The Democrat. “This person was obviously not well versed in the art of burglary. He did more in property damage than the pieces he stole. It’s actually comical to watch. We will overcome this little setback and continue bringing an amazing client experience to all of our customers. Never was our clients’ jewelry in any danger.”

Smith said on Facebook he offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Police said anyone who could identify the suspect or has any information about the crime should call 615-444-2323.