Deputy chases vehicle theft suspects

A Wilson County sheriff’s deputy responded to a motorist assist at about 1:30 a.m. on Central Pike. According to the report, as the deputy drove to the stranded motorist, he saw a vehicle in the Center Chapel Church parking lot that matched the description of a vehicle used in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet areas.

As the deputy turned around to try and catch up to the vehicle, a newer-model Dodge Charger started to drive in a reckless manner behind the first vehicle, a black Subaru. The deputy turned on his lights and sirens, at which point both vehicles ran. The deputy chased both vehicles on Central Pike and Mt. Juliet Road and reached speeds between 80-100 mph.

The deputy lost sight of the Dodge but was able stay with the Subaru. The chase then went westbound on Interstate 40 and got off at the Old Hickory Boulevard and Hermitage exit.

The Subaru made a quick left on Central Pike and then another left on Dodson Chapel Road. The driver’s door opened from the suspect’s vehicle, and a black man who wore a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue pants with white shoes jumped out the vehicle. The suspect appeared to be a teenager.

The suspect ran behind a home and into a wood line, where the deputy lost sight of him. A Metro-Nashville K-9 unit responded to the scene and tried to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. The vehicle was confirmed stolen Sept. 3 in Nashville. The investigation remained open and ongoing.