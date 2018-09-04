One suspect charged in Mt. Juliet carjacking, two remain at large

The suspect, identified as Patrick Smith, 18, of Nashville, was charged after someone recognized Smith, who was captured on surveillance cameras and the footage shared on social media.

Smith was charged with aggravated robbery and remained in the Wilson County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Three teenagers approached the 39-year-old man at about 2:30 a.m. while he pumped gas at the Exxon at 125 N. Mt. Juliet Road. One of the teens pressed a handgun to the victim’s head during the robbery. The teens stole his wallet and 2014 gray Kia Sportage and left headed toward Nashville on Interstate 40. The victim’s credit card was used about an hour later at a market in Smyrna, where the teens bought snacks.

Officers discovered a stolen broken down 2004 Toyota Camry near the gas station that was abandoned. Mt. Juliet police believe after the suspects’ stolen car broke down, they went to the gas station to steal another car. The Camry was stolen in Nashville during a robbery a few hours before the Exxon incident.

“Suburban communities around the Nashville area continue to experience dangerous crimes committed by teenagers. While our police officers work hard to prevent such from happening, we are not immune to this crime,” said police Chief James Hambrick. “Our community needs to be aware of this activity and be mindful of their surroundings when out late at night or in the early morning hours.”

Detectives continue to investigate the carjacking and search for the other two suspects. If anyone may know the suspects responsible for the crime, they are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or at mjpd.org.