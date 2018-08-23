Police: 'Belligerent' Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport

Wilson, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with breach of peace. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Enfield, Connecticut on Sept. 13.

According to Connecticut police, troopers were dispatched to a plane's portable bridge about 7:20 p.m. after a call about a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. Wilson had been causing problems related to a passenger in a plane bathroom, according to Trooper Kelly Grant.

"While interviewing the accused on the jetway, she became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance," police said in a report. Wilson was taken into custody; she later posted $1,000 bail.

Her lawyer, Robert Britt, declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.

"Because the matter is pending in court, I don't feel it appropriate to make any comments at this time," he said.

Wilson won a Grammy for her 2004 country hit, "Redneck Woman." The Illinois native also is known for her No. 1 albums, "All Jacked Up" and "One of the Boys," according to The Boot, a country music news website.

Her other albums include "Here for the Party" and "Ready to Get Rowdy."

It's unclear why Wilson was in Connecticut. She launched a tour in June, but her next concert isn't scheduled until Sept. 1 in Ohio.

— Christine Dempsey, The Hartford Courant

Courant staff writer Nicholas Rondinone contributed to this report.