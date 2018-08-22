Armed man barricades self in home

Wilson County deputies set up a command center at nearby Cedar Creek Baptist Church to assist Trousdale County deputies who took the lead in the situation since the home on Beasley Bend Road was in Trousdale County.

Reports indicated the suspect, identified as James Martin, refused to speak with anyone except Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell who responded to the scene, along with Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron and about seven Trousdale County deputies.

Martin’s ex-wife, who initially made the call at about 10:30 p.m. to Wilson County dispatchers, was brought to the Wilson County command center to speak with negotiators and investigators, while Martin’s father tried unsuccessfully to talk to his son.

Martin reportedly was drinking and had guns in the house, but no shots were fired. Martin surrendered at about 12:45 a.m. to Trousdale County deputies without incident. Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took Martin to an area hospital for observation.

“We just wanted to make sure he didn’t hurt himself or anyone else,” Russell said.

Democrat staff writer Matt Masters contributed to this report.