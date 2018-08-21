Deputies to crack down on drunk drivers

The initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

The sheriff’s office will increase its manpower on patrol shifts in an effort to combat drunk driving through the Labor Day weekend.

“We will be looking to keep drunk drivers off the streets leading into Labor Day while roads will have a high volume of citizens traveling to many destinations to be with their families,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to combat drunk driving in an effort to prevent a tragedy from happening. We will increase our patrols and stay vigilant during this period to provide safe travels for our citizens.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries and deaths this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the driver’s vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the sheriff’s office’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, visit tntrafficsafety.org.