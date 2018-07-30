Lebanon police continue search for three teen theft suspects

Officers spotted the suspects and their vehicle July 19 at 4 a.m. behind the Church of God worship center on Hartsville Pike. The suspects ran from officers when approached.

Police caught one teen, who was identified as a runaway, while the other three suspects escaped after they ran through a nearby neighborhood.

According to Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers discovered the suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen in Nashville, and stolen identification cards, personal items and small valuables were found at the scene.

Officers later found a backpack, two handguns and pills believed to be ecstasy near the area, but they can’t confirm that they are connected with the suspects.

Surveillance video showed three young black men running behind houses around the time of the pursuit, and one of them had a backpack with him.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323 to assist with the ongoing investigation.