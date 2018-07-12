TBI charges Watertown man with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor

District Attorney Tommy Thompson requested the TBI start an investigation June 12 into allegations of statutory rape and solicitation of a minor by James Wade Hall, 22. During the investigation, agents developed information that from March through May, Hall apparently engaged in multiple offenses of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one instance of statutory rape.

A Wilson County grand jury returned indictments Monday that charged Hall with one count of statutory rape, 10 counts of felony soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, four counts of felony soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hall turned himself in to authorities late Wednesday night and was arrested. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail and remained on $100,000 bond.

Breaking News

With The Lebanon Democrat’s breaking news email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest news and information sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.