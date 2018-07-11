Police catch teen who didn’t pay cab fare

Officers were called to Windtree Trace and Cahaba Court at about 5 p.m. after a cab driver reported he wasn’t paid the $55 he was owed for giving the teen a ride. A Mt. Juliet officer arrived and found the suspect, who ran into a thick wooded area.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the officer tried to use a Taser on the teen to subdue him, but it didn’t make contact, and he was able to get away.

Police sent out a text alert to community subscribers with the teen’s description, and a resident reported him walking on Wrencrest Drive.

Chandler said at about 6:10 p.m., an officer arrested the teen, who was identified as a 17-year-old runaway from Alabama state custody, without incident. He was taken to Wilson County Youth Services to be processed.

Chandler said social media rumors about an armed robbery of a person and an armed robbery at a home were false. The teen didn’t commit a robbery.

