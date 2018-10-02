Local hunter bags velvet buck

“I wanted to prove people wrong who said the hunt wouldn’t be successful,” says Hunter, a senior at Watertown High and son of Mark Larese, a noted predator-hunting expert.

“Some said it was too hot to deer hunt, others said the venison would spoil in the hot weather, and some said the velvet antlers couldn’t be kept in good condition for mounting.”

Hunter proved the skeptics wrong on all counts.

He killed a big 9-pointer during the archery-only hunt held Aug. 24-26. He brought the venison home in good condition and took the antlers to taxidermist Michael Glass of Mount 1 Taxidermy in Lebanon who will do the mount.

Hunter admits the special hunt had some special challenges.

“It was really hot that day – about 86 degrees around 6 in the afternoon,” he says. “I thought it might be too hot for the deer to be moving but finally I saw a 4-four pointer come out. Then a deer came out with messed-up antlers that I’d see on a trail cam. I decided to take it, but suddenly I saw another one – a good nine-pointer.”

Hunter drew, aimed and shot. The deer dropped in its tracks.

The next challenge was to avoid damaging the velvet that covered the antlers.

“I was careful when I field-dressed it,” Hunter says, “and my dad had warned me not to drag a deer out if I killed one because the velvet might rub off. I was careful with the antlers and got them home in good condition.”

The same was true for the venison.

“I hurried home with and got it cooled down and processed,” Hunter says. “I made sure it didn’t spoil. My family eats a lot of wild game and I would never let any spoil and go to waste.”

Most commercial deer processing plants are not open for business in August, so the velvet deer taken have to be self-processed, or special arrangements made.

Hunter, who cut his teeth hunting squirrels and rabbits, has killed an antelope in Wyoming and a wild turkey in Texas. And he has bagged several area deer, including a 10-pointer two years ago that beat his 9-point velvet buck.

But this one was special.

“That’s what appealed to me about this hunt,” he says. “It was something different, and gave me a chance to harvest a buck that was unique.”

And, he says, there is always more to a hunt than just killing a deer.

“It was a chance to get outdoors and hunt early,” he says. “I’d never hunted this time of year, and even in the heat, it was fun. And if I hadn’t killed a deer I would have still enjoyed getting to see those other ones up-close in velvet.”

He adds: “It was a great experience, and that’s what makes a great hunt.”

Hunter’s buck was one of 772 killed during the velvet hunt. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has not yet decided if another such hunt will held next summer. But judging from one youngster’s experience, the initial hunt was a great success.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected]