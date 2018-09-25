Outdoors notebook

Information about the hunt and how to apply is posted on tnwildlife.org

Deer import changes: deer season is approaching, and the TWRA reminds hunters about changes in the regulations regarding importing venison and other products.

As part of an ongoing effort to keep Tennessee’s deer free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Agency has expanded its import regulations to include all states and Canadian provinces; previously, only states and provinces in which CWD has been found were subject to the restrictions.

Details about how to prepare venison, hides and antlers to meet import regulations are available at tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Elk watching: An “elk cam” has been set up for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

Hunter Ed reminder: anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who fail to complete the class in time for hunting seasons, some of which are already underway.

Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Boating safety: even though summer is officially over, boat traffic remains heavy on area waters and the TWRA will continue to crack down on safety violators.

The main emphasis in on Boating Under the Influence (BUI) which carries penalties similar to driving an automobile under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 22: deer archery season

Oct. 13-26: fall turkey season

Nov. 3-16: deer muzzleloader season

Nov. 17: deer gun season

