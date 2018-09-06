‘Velvet’ deer hunt stirs debate

The hunt has drawn mixed reaction. Some hunters were for it, some were against it and some don’t care either way. Put me in the third category.

The hunt, held Aug. 24-26, was purely a trophy hunt. Some hunters wanted to have a deer head mount with its antlers in velvet. That’s fine with me, since I’m not a trophy hunter.

The hunt was limited to private land, and each of the bucks killed counted toward the hunter’s two-buck annual limit. If someone wants to use one of their tags on a buck with fuzzy antlers, I don’t see the harm.

However, not all hunters agreed, judging from comments that appeared on Richard Simms’ Rhea County Outdoors website.

Some supported the hunt, saying it afforded hunters three extra days in the field and a chance to bag a unique trophy.

Others opposed it, pointing out that hot late-August weather puts the venison at risk of spoiling, and wondering why anyone would want to kill a buck just for the novelty of its velvet-covered antlers.

One opponent complained about the hunt on principle: that it was approved by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission with almost no public notice or debate, apparently at the behest of a few well-connected trophy hunters. I can’t confirm that, but it did come about fairly quickly and unexpectedly.

The latter is the only aspect of the hunt that concerns me. It illustrates the clout trophy hunters can exert on our wildlife management officials, and I am concerned they will continue to lobby for more and more trophy-oriented regulations.

I don’t object to trophy hunting – some of my hunting buddies shoot only big-racked bucks – but it’s not for me, and I don’t want to be required to do it.

I want to be able to take whatever-size buck I choose, whether it’s a little spike or a big 10-pointer. Like the velvet hunters, I have two buck tags to fill, and if I chose to fill them with little bucks, that should be my prerogative.

I shouldn’t have to pass up a smaller buck just so a trophy hunter can have a chance to kill it a year or two later when it has grown bigger antlers.

We’re already seeing this happen on some Wildlife Management Areas such as Catoosa, where a buck has to have a minimum number of points or minimum antler span to be legal.

There’s absolutely no game-management reason for such antler-size regulations. The only reason it’s done is to allow smaller deer to grow bigger racks to suit someone’s notion of a “trophy.”

For over a half-century the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the governing Wildlife Commission have done an excellent job of managing the state’s deer for the benefit of all hunters. I trust them to continue to do so, and not be overly-influenced by the trophy lobby.

If trophy hunters are content to leave the regulations as they are, I’m satisfied: two bucks a season, any size. Trophy hunters can wait for a big buck and pass up the little ones, and I’ll take a sleek little fork-horn like the first one I killed in 1963 – my most prized “trophy.” And we’ll all be happy.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected]