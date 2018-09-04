Hunters cautioned about fire risk

The deadly 2016 inferno that devastated the Gatlinburg area, and the more recent fires that swept through parts of California, serve as grim reminders about what can happen when a wildfire breaks out. In rugged, remote areas choked with old-growth timber and brittle brush, they are almost impossible to contain.

Some forest fires are not preventable, such as those caused by lightning strikes or a storm-downed power line. But the majority are caused by man, usually through carelessness.

Someone flicks a cigarette out of a car window and it lands in dry grass along the roadside.

A camper fails to completely extinguish a campfire when breaking camp, and hours later the embers flair up and the fire gets out.

A spark from a cookout is carried away by a breeze and drifts down into dry leaves and pine needles.

I’ve had a personal experience with wildlife. One year some friends and I were fishing in central Ontario on a remote lake accessible only by bush plane. When the outfitter flew us in, he told us forest fires had broken out several miles away and he would keep an eye on the situation.

By the second day of our scheduled seven-day stay, we could smell woodsmoke in the air.

By the third day the smell was stronger, and our eyes were starting to sting. A smoky haze hung over the water, and powdery white ash settled on the boat seats. We were growing concerned.

Early next morning the outfitter flew in and told us to pack up fast and hop on the plane – fires were raging all around us and growing closer by the minute.

We flew out, and as we circled over the lake, through the haze we could see smoke billowing from a half-dozen fires, some only a few miles away.

Hundreds of thousands of surrounding acres were overgrown with highly flammable pine and spruce trees, and dead needles carpeted the forest floor. To make the conditions even worse, the area was in midst of a decade-long drought. We were sitting in a tinder-box.

The next year when we returned, thousands of acres of black, charred timber surrounded the cabin. The cabin somehow survived, but if we hadn’t gotten out, we wouldn’t have; the increasingly-dense smoke would have suffocated us.

Ever since then I’ve had a special respect for – and dread of -- forest fires. They can erupt suddenly and advance quickly, leaving behind a wake of destruction.

Mother Nature will gradually restore the damaged environment, and insurance will help cover the loss of personal property. But the former takes many years, and the later can’t replace treasured family photos and heirlooms.

And of course, the worse loss of all is the loss of life. There’s no replacing that.

It’s something to keep in mind next time you build a campfire. Keep it small and make sure its doused and completely out when you’re finished with it. And on a day when it’s particularly dry and windy, skipping a campfire and eating cold-cuts is not a bad idea.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected]