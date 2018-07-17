Outdoors notebook

This is the first year a permit has been issued by raffle. In the past, the extra permit was auctioned off on-line, and the most one ever brought was $17,000. Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

July 25 is the deadline for applying for one of the “free” permits issued by a random draw for the October gun, archery and youth elk hunts. That can be done on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org under “quota hunts.”

Proceeds help support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

Perfect score: Kerry Hale shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at the Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

Hunter Ed: hunting seasons are coming up, and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, that comes with certain restrictions, is available for those who don’t complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.

Ecology study: sixteen students from New Mexico will spend a month studying East Tennessee’s ecology, including parts of the Smoky Mountains and the state’s wild hog situation. The student program is the brainchild of former TWRA officer Daryl Rataczak.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at [email protected].