Elmore finishes third at horseshoe championships

The Mt. Juliet resident’s next rung on the ladder to greatness was a record-tying 10th women’s title.

More than 1,000 competitors, men and women, converged on the Florence Center for the two-week event, which for Elmore was July 16-21.

Maxine Griffith, also of Tennessee, won the tournament with a 15-1, and Sylvianne Moisan, of Quebec, Canada, finished second at 14-2. Elmore was 13-2 in tournament play.

“The 2018 horseshoe tournament is now in the books,” Elmore said Sunday on Facebook. “Congratulations to Max Griffith for winning the tournament. Max pitched great, and it is well deserved. Unfortunately, I did not do my best – finished third in my quest for my 10th world title.”

Elmore, a member of the Hall since 2009 and a member of the board, took aim at Vicki Winston, who retired after winning 10 championships.

“It’s a goal,” Elmore said prior to the tournament. “You always have to set goals when you compete in any sport.

“It’s hard to win a world. When I got to eight, I saw [10] was a doable goal.”

And the 68 year old has no plans to stop at 10.

“That’s absolutely the ultimate goal, to set my record for someone else to break,” Elmore said. “A lot of good competition will be there. I never, ever, ever take it for granted.”

Full results from the championships can be found at horseshoepitching.com.