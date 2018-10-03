WPA Day to spotlight life 100 years ago in Wilson County

WPA Day will feature cultural exhibits, artists, musicians and demonstrations of early 20th century life in rural Wilson County. Visitors can also get a free meal of hot cornbread, pinto beans and turnip greens, courtesy of the Friends of Cedars of Lebanon group. Musical instruments, quilts, a moonshine still and other antique items will be displayed on the grounds and in the park’s Cedar Forest Lodge.

Built in 1937 by local workers through the federal government’s Works Progress Administration program, the lodge and other park structures signify efforts to recover from hardships of the Great Depression and establish one of Tennessee’s first state parks.

Visitors may try to saw logs in the crosscut saw competition, pitch horseshoes in the park’s horseshoe pits, shuck corn, play checkers and marbles or take a ride in a horse-drawn wagon.

Admission to WPA Day at Cedars of Lebanon State Park will be free.