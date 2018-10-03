Notes for Nurses raises nearly $100K for Cumberland nursing school

More than 300 guests and nearly 20 student volunteers were in attendance for a night of dinner and dancing. In its sixth year, the event has raised nearly $400,000 in sponsorships, contributions and in-kind gifts for the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.

Part of the proceeds came from a live auction, which featured an overnight houseboat charter for six, a guitar signed by both Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne and an eight-day, seven-night trip to the highest bidders’ choice of location.

Event chair Pam McAteer said she was proud of how much this year’s event raised and thankful for everyone involved in the planning process.

“The 2018 Notes for Nurses event was a night filled with excitement from beginning to end, from the new location at the Wilson County Expo Center, to the great food catered by Sammy B's and amazing music from the Jimmy Church Band,” McAteer said. “This event gives the community an opportunity to show their support for Cumberland University's Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and the wonderful nursing students.

“We were honored to have Beth McCall, who had the original vision for Notes for Nurses, serve as honorary chairperson this year. Her vision has been able to provide numerous scholarships for students and state of the art simulation equipment for the school that has benefited so many over the past six years.”

